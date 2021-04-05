SingularityNET Trading Up 28.6% This Week (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 5th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000667 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $337.88 million and approximately $5.37 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 28.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00053453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $397.66 or 0.00681453 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00070756 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00028306 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGI) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 867,925,464 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

