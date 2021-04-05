Vidulum One Day Trading Volume Hits $3,508.00 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. In the last seven days, Vidulum has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0632 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $452,918.81 and approximately $3,508.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000552 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Vidulum

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

