Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 29,159 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 29,159 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in The ODP were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The ODP during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of The ODP in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The ODP by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,845,000 after purchasing an additional 359,263 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of The ODP by 150.1% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 89,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 53,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of The ODP in the third quarter worth about $694,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODP opened at $43.00 on Monday. The ODP Co. has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.28). The ODP had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ODP. Zacks Investment Research cut The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group raised The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The ODP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

In other The ODP news, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 28,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $1,149,259.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,044,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

