Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Purchased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 1,030.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

NYSE PKG opened at $135.57 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $80.17 and a 12 month high of $148.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.31.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.