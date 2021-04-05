Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after buying an additional 226,489 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 908,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 121,144 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 322.2% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 696,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 531,748 shares during the period.

Several research firms have issued reports on IHRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wolfe Research raised iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iHeartMedia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

iHeartMedia stock opened at $18.28 on Monday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.61.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $935.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

