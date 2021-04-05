Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,647 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.09% of Matador Resources worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 14,788 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,002 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 363,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 231,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $25.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $27.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.25. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $224.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.18 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTDR. Truist increased their price target on Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

