Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 82,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLNE. THB Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,439,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,311,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,888,000 after purchasing an additional 740,066 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,495,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,635,000 after purchasing an additional 531,232 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth about $1,055,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth about $2,744,000. 30.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 144,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,442,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,459,753 shares in the company, valued at $14,597,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 149,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $1,455,993.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,330 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,205. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CLNE stock opened at $14.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.41 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average is $7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $19.79.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

