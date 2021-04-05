Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) will report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. Noodles & Company reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $107.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.83 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NDLS. TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.81.

Shares of Noodles & Company stock opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.57. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The company has a market cap of $481.70 million, a P/E ratio of -23.09, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Noodles & Company news, CEO David James Boennighausen sold 5,298 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $53,615.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,278.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 5,961 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $61,040.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,237.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,460 shares of company stock valued at $177,349 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDLS. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 2,557.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 302,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 291,594 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 706,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 98,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 114.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 25,394 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

