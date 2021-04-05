Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,888 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BankUnited by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKU. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BankUnited has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.15.

In related news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $150,257.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,508.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $148,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at $447,111.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $44.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.64. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $228.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

