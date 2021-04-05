Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,334,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $221,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Qorvo by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,386,000 after buying an additional 63,486 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,464,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $192.90 on Monday. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.93 and a twelve month high of $194.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.60.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on QRVO. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Qorvo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.09.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

