Virtu Financial LLC Takes $830,000 Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ARES shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $57.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $57.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.82, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $406.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.70 million. Analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.57%.

In other Ares Management news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 95,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $4,847,742.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 197,194 shares of company stock worth $10,172,923 in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

