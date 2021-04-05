Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Invests $128,000 in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned 0.17% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000.

NASDAQ FTXL opened at $67.12 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $30.96 and a 1-year high of $69.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.36 and a 200-day moving average of $60.44.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.