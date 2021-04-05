Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Buys New Shares in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 981.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

FNDF stock opened at $32.42 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $19.86 and a 1-year high of $32.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.80.

