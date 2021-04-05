Truist Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 265,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,016 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $11,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBS. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 308.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 358.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $252,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,262.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $95,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,573.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,250 over the last three months. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

Shares of WBS opened at $56.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $293.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.17 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.31%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

