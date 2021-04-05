National Pension Service Sells 244,342 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

National Pension Service lowered its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 95.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 244,342 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,222,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,327,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,940 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,819,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,454,000 after purchasing an additional 230,042 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,960,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,109,000 after purchasing an additional 69,731 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,827.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,591,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,685 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,155,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,724,000 after purchasing an additional 15,824 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,380,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.11.

BAH opened at $81.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $67.75 and a one year high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

