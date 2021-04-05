Verition Fund Management LLC Buys New Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 33.7% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 80,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 20,366 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Loews by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Loews by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Loews by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 568,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,575,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. 57.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

In other news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $205,396.50. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $327,446.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,612 shares of company stock worth $757,274. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L opened at $52.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.28 and its 200-day moving average is $43.66. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $53.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.