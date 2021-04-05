Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 10,542 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,542 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at about $909,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,613,173 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $252,597,000 after buying an additional 598,463 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,505 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 479.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BUD. Exane BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, February 26th. BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Shares of BUD opened at $63.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.30. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $37.93 and a 1 year high of $72.41.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.59 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.