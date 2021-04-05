Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 53,732 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 72,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at $757,935.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PBCT shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $18.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.68. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.86 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.80%.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.