Virtu Financial LLC Invests $714,000 in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EDV. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $286,115,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,477,000 after buying an additional 68,381 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,794,000 after buying an additional 62,899 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,697,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 743.6% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 17,162 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EDV opened at $127.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.61. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $121.99 and a 52 week high of $177.71.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

