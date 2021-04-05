Virtu Financial LLC Invests $758,000 in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $781,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,709,000 after purchasing an additional 32,780 shares during the period. 5.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVO. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NVO stock opened at $67.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $58.02 and a 12-month high of $75.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $3.41. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. Equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.9494 per share. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 54.07%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

