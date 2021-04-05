Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,651 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Paychex by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,938 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Paychex by 37.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,561,000 after purchasing an additional 423,576 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Paychex by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,843,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,741,000 after purchasing an additional 398,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,370,000 after purchasing an additional 338,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $98.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $101.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

