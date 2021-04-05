Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $2.10 Million Stake in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its holdings in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736,821 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 207,556 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Recro Pharma were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Recro Pharma by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Recro Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Recro Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 242.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,769 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 17,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,353,018 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 35,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.34% of the company’s stock.

REPH stock opened at $2.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $92.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.25. Recro Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $9.19.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.22). On average, analysts predict that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

