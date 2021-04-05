100,000 Shares in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Bought by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000.

Shares of KRON stock opened at $28.51 on Monday. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $39.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.81.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.09. On average, analysts predict that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kronos Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

