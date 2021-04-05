Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 2,251 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Polaris by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 884,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 874,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,324,000 after purchasing an additional 78,807 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Polaris by 145.5% in the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 584,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,142,000 after purchasing an additional 346,393 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Polaris by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 498,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,544,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PII. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Polaris from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.24.

In other news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 9,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $1,102,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,655.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael D. Dougherty sold 16,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,255,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,557 shares in the company, valued at $4,977,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 190,821 shares of company stock valued at $25,054,195 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII stock opened at $134.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.91. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $140.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 408.88 and a beta of 2.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

