Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Decreases Position in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. cut its stake in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 347,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,339 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Vasta Platform were worth $5,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Vasta Platform in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,899,000. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vasta Platform in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,430,000. Newfoundland Capital Management raised its holdings in Vasta Platform by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,376,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after acquiring an additional 236,516 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Vasta Platform in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,180,000. Finally, Compass Group LLC raised its holdings in Vasta Platform by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 2,042,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,477 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on VSTA shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vasta Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vasta Platform presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VSTA opened at $9.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.79. Vasta Platform Limited has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $22.35.

Vasta Platform Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

