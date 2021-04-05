Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 193,135 Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lessened its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 347,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 193,135 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNCE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2,929.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 375.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Nancy Stuart sold 6,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $44,278.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,409.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $97,056.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 808,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,292 shares of company stock worth $168,880 over the last 90 days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNCE stock opened at $5.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $168.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.77.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 921.38% and a negative return on equity of 55.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune and central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of alopecia areata; CTP-692, a selective deuterium-modified analog of the endogenous amino acid and D-serine that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease.

