Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,410 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 5,912 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.85.

LYFT stock opened at $64.64 on Monday. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $68.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.65.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The business had revenue of $569.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Lyft news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett sold 10,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $577,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Lawee sold 973,029 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total transaction of $64,891,304.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,635,602 shares of company stock valued at $299,859,391 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

