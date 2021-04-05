Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PLAY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $14.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.43.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $45.31 on Monday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $51.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.33. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 2.07.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $262,213.00. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

