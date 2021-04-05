Brokerages Set AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) PT at $34.50

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $345,197.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 5.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 36,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 17.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $40.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. AllianceBernstein has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $42.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.91.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $879.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 153.97%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

