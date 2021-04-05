Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Takes Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,988,000 after acquiring an additional 227,927 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,684,000 after buying an additional 143,504 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,836,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,456,000 after buying an additional 139,156 shares during the last quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $11,483,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 69,066.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,154,000 after buying an additional 53,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $5,635,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,874 shares of company stock valued at $19,309,856 in the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $119.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $38.10 and a twelve month high of $220.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.80 and a 200 day moving average of $131.33.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JMP Securities began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.63 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $91.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.94.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

