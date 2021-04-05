Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,916 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 1,543.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 756 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STX. Bank of America raised Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.46.

In related news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $541,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 132,771 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $7,967,587.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,993,547 shares of company stock valued at $121,606,473. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $78.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Seagate Technology plc has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $78.50.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

