Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $1.72 Million Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPAM opened at $399.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.83 and a 52-week high of $407.06.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $723.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.22 million. On average, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Barclays upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.31.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total value of $433,812.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,456.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.53, for a total value of $1,261,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,041,901.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,871 shares of company stock worth $3,957,835. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

