319 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) Acquired by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $167.63 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $173.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

