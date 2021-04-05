Brokerages Expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $59.14 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) will report sales of $59.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.92 million to $59.50 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full-year sales of $249.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $248.46 million to $251.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $291.43 million, with estimates ranging from $289.03 million to $292.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.80 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Duck Creek Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

DCT stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.48. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $59.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion and a PE ratio of -408.73.

In related news, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 6,156,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $273,264,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $212,800.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 236,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,084,506.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,602,318 shares of company stock valued at $297,055,741. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCT. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,554,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $2,642,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $39,006,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $859,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $902,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

