Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires Shares of 209,691 Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 209,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FPRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 277.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 125,213 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 716,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 44,984 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 14,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 70,133 shares in the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FPRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital downgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush downgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.56.

FPRX opened at $37.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 4.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.45. Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $38.90.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

