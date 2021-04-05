OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Receives $26.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OCFT. Zacks Investment Research raised OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC dropped their price target on OneConnect Financial Technology from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 25,457 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 29,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OCFT opened at $15.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.96. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $28.80.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $162.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.22 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 19.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

