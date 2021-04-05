FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ FNHC opened at $4.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.92. FedNat has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The firm has a market cap of $80.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.90.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.89 million. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. Analysts forecast that FedNat will post -4.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNHC. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FedNat during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in FedNat by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedNat by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,089 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in FedNat by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 10,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of FedNat by 165.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 22,592 shares during the period. 47.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

