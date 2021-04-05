Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Tops $352.85 on Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 5th. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and approximately $659.50 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for about $352.85 or 0.00604290 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 30.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00074584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.98 or 0.00304814 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006265 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00095503 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.41 or 0.00752530 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00029282 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,271.92 or 0.99796318 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,238,603 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

