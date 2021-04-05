Columbia Care’s (CCHWF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Echelon Wealth Partners

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Columbia Care from $8.00 to $8.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Care in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

Shares of CCHWF stock opened at $6.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.29. Columbia Care has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $7.89.

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17).

Columbia Care Company Profile

Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides medical and adult use cannabis products and related services. The company holds licenses in 18 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union. It operates 80 dispensaries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

