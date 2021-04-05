BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust Plans None Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BBF)

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) declared a None dividend on Friday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th.
Shares of NYSE:BBF opened at $13.98 on Monday. BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $14.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.40.
BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust Company Profile
Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.