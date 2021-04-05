BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust Plans None Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BBF)

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) declared a None dividend on Friday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE:BBF opened at $13.98 on Monday. BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $14.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.40.

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

