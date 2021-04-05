Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) PT Raised to $105.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

AIT stock opened at $93.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.17 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.72. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $41.39 and a one year high of $95.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $751.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

