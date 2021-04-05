JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $77.15 Million Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 777,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 264,741 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $77,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,134,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,054,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,668,000 after purchasing an additional 946,822 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 177.0% in the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 695,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,985,000 after purchasing an additional 444,291 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,247,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,796,000 after purchasing an additional 375,774 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,874,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,028,000 after purchasing an additional 372,472 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRU. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.62.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $74,790.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,805.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,803 shares of company stock valued at $4,249,166. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $92.26 on Monday. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $58.76 and a 12-month high of $102.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 54.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.83 and a 200-day moving average of $90.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $698.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.17 million. Equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

