JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 746,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87,449 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.00% of AGCO worth $76,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of AGCO by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Barclays upped their price objective on AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

In other news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total value of $118,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,775.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,980 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGCO opened at $144.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.83. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $42.84 and a 1 year high of $148.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 53.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.