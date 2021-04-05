Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 186,174 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 799.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,174 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Spotify Technology worth $65,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

SPOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.85.

SPOT stock opened at $273.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $298.20 and a 200-day moving average of $292.46. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $116.00 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44. The company has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.11 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

