Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $67.56 Million Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,219 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Ball worth $67,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ball by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,915,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,414,778,000 after acquiring an additional 847,276 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,938,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Ball by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,025,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,749,000 after acquiring an additional 560,783 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth $39,134,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Ball by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,863,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,834,000 after acquiring an additional 354,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

NYSE BLL opened at $86.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $59.79 and a 12-month high of $102.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.65 and its 200-day moving average is $89.49. The company has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 55.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

