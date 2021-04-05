Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,981 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,676 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,981 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $59,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 7,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

In related news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $242,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $234,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,255 shares of company stock valued at $29,439,231 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $365.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.03, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $376.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.77. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.00 and a 52 week high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $568.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.41 million. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.25.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.