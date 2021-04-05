JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 390,434 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 122.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 708,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390,434 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.48% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $72,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,395,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,810,196 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,792,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,278,756 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,184 shares during the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 2,777,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,488,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,771,000 after purchasing an additional 700,034 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $103.95 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $112.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.22.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

