Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 24,527 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,527 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $66,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 38,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after buying an additional 21,381 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Synopsys by 534.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,792,000 after buying an additional 28,568 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 172,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,838,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total transaction of $6,000,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,111,291.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total transaction of $6,834,841.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,656,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $254.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.78. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.94 and a 12 month high of $300.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 59.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

