Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $5.12 Million Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 65.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,248 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,103,000 after buying an additional 45,412 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 6.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 431,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,266,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.03.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $961,359.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $2,093,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,175,014.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,022 shares of company stock worth $4,373,438. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $150.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.32 and its 200-day moving average is $133.66. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.33 and a twelve month high of $151.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 39.20%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

