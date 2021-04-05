Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $1.40 Million Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 41,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in CubeSmart by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $38.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average is $34.48. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $39.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. Equities research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 80.47%.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,824,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CUBE. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.36.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.